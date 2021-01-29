QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QBIEY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 65,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.09.
About QBE Insurance Group
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.