QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBIEY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 65,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.