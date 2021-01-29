Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Decreases By 89.7%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SBVQF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,105. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.
TPCO Company Profile
