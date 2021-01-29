Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $138.86 million and $16.04 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017675 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

