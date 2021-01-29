Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $19,073.51

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $19,073.51 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 184.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

