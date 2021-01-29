Reviewing CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 13.35% 7.01% 0.56%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIB Marine Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.16 $4.28 million N/A N/A

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides trust services, including cash management; repurchase agreements; and mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated eleven banking branches and five mortgage lending offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

