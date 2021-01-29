Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,732,509.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 487,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,569. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.