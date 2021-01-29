Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $237,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,862. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.