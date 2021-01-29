Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 6,964 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. 1,766,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

