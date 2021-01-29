Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Arthur L. Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Credit Acceptance stock traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.77. The stock had a trading volume of 318,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,704. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.04.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
