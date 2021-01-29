Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,720,253.60 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70.

Chewy stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,145. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

