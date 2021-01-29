Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SULZF traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.