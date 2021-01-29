Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Up 23.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded up 23.4% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $73.00. 936,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 272,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

