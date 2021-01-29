Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price at $24.17

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 196,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

