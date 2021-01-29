PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS PXGYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. PAX Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.