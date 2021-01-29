Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Drops By 75.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCMGY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 142,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.