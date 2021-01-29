Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.