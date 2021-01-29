Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $5.37 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,532 coins and its circulating supply is 22,253,502,016 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

