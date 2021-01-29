Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.72 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 785,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock worth $26,987,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

