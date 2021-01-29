Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 10,476,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,785. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

