PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PCSB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

