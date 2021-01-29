Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $615.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $715.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,575. The company has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

