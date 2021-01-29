Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $233.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.60 million to $273.00 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $559.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 867,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

