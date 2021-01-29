The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 648,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

