Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.15.

SLF stock traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,552. The stock has a market cap of C$34.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.10. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

