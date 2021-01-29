Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in January

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKAYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,866. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

