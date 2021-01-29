Citigroup Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

SWK traded down $6.53 on Friday, reaching $173.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,886. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,159,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

