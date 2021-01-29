Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.11. 3,232,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

