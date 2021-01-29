Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

