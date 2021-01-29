Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $23.60. 230,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.