Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $7.08 on Friday, hitting $188.66. 65,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.57. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.