Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.25 Million

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post $234.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $789.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $923.24 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $983.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

