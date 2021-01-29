Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,413. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $401.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

