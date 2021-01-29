Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

