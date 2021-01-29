Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -991.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.