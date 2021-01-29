Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 11.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $55.28. 3,555,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,399,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

