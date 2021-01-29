Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) Shares Gap Up to $90.25

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.25, but opened at $94.00. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 22 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.17. The company has a market capitalization of £76.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97.

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

