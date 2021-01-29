CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Up to $460.00

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $460.00, but opened at $485.20. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $485.20, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.41 million and a PE ratio of -23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

