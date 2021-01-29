Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Shares Gap Up to $284.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $284.00, but opened at $310.00. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 225,539 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.06.

About Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.