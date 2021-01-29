Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of CREE opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $126.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

