Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Decreases By 70.5%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $384,000.

NYSE:SHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 755.92 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

