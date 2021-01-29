The Western Union Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,657 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average volume of 182 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $105,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

