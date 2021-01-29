Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE VGM opened at $13.23 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.