Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE VGM opened at $13.23 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
