Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
