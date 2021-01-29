Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

