Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $245.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

NYSE AMP opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

