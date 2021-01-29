Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTH. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,660 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

