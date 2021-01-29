Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTH. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,660 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
