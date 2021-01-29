MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

MSCI has raised its dividend payment by 121.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

MSCI stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

