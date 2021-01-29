MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$29.24.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

