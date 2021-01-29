Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

