Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

