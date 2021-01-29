Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.